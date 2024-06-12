Dark Matter season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The last before finale

There are so many different things that we can say leading into Dark Matter season 1 episode 8 over on Apple TV+. With that, where do we start?

Well, the most important place to start here is by noting where we are in the overall order — and in particular, the fact that the finale is right around the corner. There are only two episodes to go and while it is totally weird that there are only nine episodes this season, it’s also not that unusual for Apple to follow the direction of the story and not stretch things out longer than you need to.

Now, let’s get into what matters for the story. The title for Dark Matter season 1 episode 8 is “Jupiter.” Meanwhile, the synopsis gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Panicked and cornered, Jason2 tells Daniela and Charlie they need to leave town immediately.

Just on the basis of that, don’t you think there is a chance that this will be the most chaotic story so far? Also, what are the chances that Daniela and Charlie take a different path? One way or another, it does feel like there’s a good chance that the series does end here on a bit cliffhanger, one that will carry over into the finale.

Could the season itself end on a cliffhanger?

Never say never, especially since there is a chance that the series ends up coming back for another season. The viewership for Dark Matter to date seems to be pretty strong, at least based on its placement within the streaming service’s rankings. Odds are, a decision on the future will be made within a couple of months of the finale airing — but who knows? It could come even sooner than that, if there are already some plans that have been forged behind the scenes.

