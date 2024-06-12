Virgin River season 6 premiere date: How it stacks up at Netflix

If you did not hear the great news a handful of days ago, filming for Virgin River season 6 has officially wrapped in Vancouver! With that in mind, priorities can now shift, and we can start to wonder what is going to happen when it comes to a premiere date.

Here is where things get a little bit tricky — Netflix has never really confirmed an exact window for the Alexandra Breckenridge series, and there is a chance that we could be waiting until November or (gasp) early 2025 to see it back. The series could easily be ready before then, but it really comes down to whatever it is that the streaming service will have full say on whatever happens once the episodes are done.

If there is a reason why we could be stuck waiting until early next year, a lot of that may just be tied to what the release calendar is at the moment when it comes to the streamer. There are so many things that are set to come later this year already — think in terms of Squid Game, The Night Agent, The Diplomat, Cobra Kai, Outer Banks, and a number of other hits. There may be a feeling that Netflix just doesn’t need anything else at the moment and they could say some stuff for further on down the road.

One possible scenario at the moment here is that the show comes back around Valentine’s Day, mostly due to the opportunity that would be presented here to really hype up the romance of the show. Of course, we’d also be fine with it around Christmastime, when there are traditionally a lot of viewers around.

No matter when the show comes out…

You can at least be assured that Netflix will promote it heavily! They know better than anyone just how important Virgin River is to their overall lineup.

