Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 6/12/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Will it be airing alongside new episodes of both Chicago Fire and then also Chicago PD?

The first thing that we really should say here is quite obvious, and that is the simple fact that the three shows remain off the air. Not only that, but you’ll be waiting a long time to see them back! The plan here remains that they will return in the fall, most likely in late September or early October. Hopefully, we’re looking at a season for each that will run between 18 and 22 episodes that bring a lot of the great stuff to you that you’ve come to know and love.

Odds are, you will see some more announcements on the show’s future moving into the end of the month, which is when some premiere dates could be revealed. From there, the hope is that filming will kick off in July for all of these shows — and that’s when we could learn if there are some new additions to the casts.

Would it be great to learn something more in advance? Sure, but this also feels like one of those situations where it is better to have expectations low. Given that things can easily change over time behind the scenes, there could be a great deal of hesitancy when it comes to revealing news before it is locked in and the cast and crew are actually back on set, doing a lot of the great stuff that they do best. The biggest thing that we’re hoping for here is rather simple, and that is that Petrovic becomes a larger part of Chicago PD following the exit of Tracy Spiridakos. We’ve already grown invested in her as a character, and it would be easier getting more immersed in her story than being introduced to someone brand-new and then having to start from scratch with them.

One way or another, we have faith in the producers to bring more great stuff to the table. Time will tell on how they deliver.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

