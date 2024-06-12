Walker season 4 episode 12 spoilers: The last before series finale

As you prepare to see Walker season 4 episode 12 on The CW next week, there is one story you should note already. The finale is rapidly approaching! To make matters worse, we are talking here about the end of the series. This is not just the end of a chapter of the Jared Padalecki series; it is the end of the whole book. We are still bummed about this, especially when you consider that this was not originally meant to be the end. There’s a chance that there won’t be closure.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves now — the title for the next installment is “Letting Go.” Want to know more? Then view the synopsis below:

WHERE DO YOU FIT IN? – Geri (Odette Annable) is upset with Walker (Jared Padalecki) for not opening up to her. Meanwhile, Cassie (Ashley Reyes), Trey (Jeff Pierre) and James (Coby Bell) conduct more interviews. Lastly, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abby (Molly Hagan) realize they both need to give a little with their plans for the future. Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, and Kale Culley also star. The episode was written by Casey Fisher and Russel Friend and directed by Steve Robin (#412). Original airdate 6/19/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Of course, Walker needs to figure out how to open up to Geri, but we also think that he knows it. Obviously, a big part of the story this time around is going to be about watching the title character continue to be the hero you’d expect him to be. However, there’s also a part here that is about him being there for the people he cares about. That cannot be downplayed here by any measure.

What are you most interested in seeing as we move into Walker season 4 episode 12?

how do you think the show is going to set the stage for the end?

