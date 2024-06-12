MasterChef: Generations episode 4 spoilers: The auditions end

Next week on MasterChef: Generations, you are finally going to reach a pretty key point in the process: The end of the auditions.

Personally, we’ll come out and say that this is our least part of every season, mostly because you don’t know anyone and it is hard to be that invested. Also, there are certainly parts of this particular theme where they hit a lot of cliches time and time again. The idea of there being teams themed around age is intriguing, but it will probably work better once the actual auditions are over.

One thing that does excite us about the Gen X showcase next week? An appearance from Christine Ha as the guest judge. She is arguably the most famous winner in the history of the show, both as an inspirational figure and also someone who has found tremendous amount of success after the fact.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the MasterChef: Generations episode 4 synopsis below:

The auditions conclude as the Gen X chefs take over the kitchen. Each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that will impress the judges and secure one of the final five spots in the competition in the all-new “Gen X Auditions” episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, June 19 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1404) (TV-14 L)

The other thing that does make this particular theme so challenging right now is rather simple: It is hard to sit here and peg any one person as the favorite to win. How can we say that anyone is set up well at present? There has not been a moment yet where anyone has been in direct opposition to anyone else … though there are a lot of people we currently like among some of the various contestants who have advanced.

What do you most want to see moving into MasterChef: Generations episode 4 when it arrives on Fox?

What is your take on the theme right now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

