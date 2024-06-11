Stranger Things 5: Maya Hawke on saying goodbye

It has been pretty well-documented at this point, but Stranger Things 5 is going to be the final one over at Netflix. What can you expect?

Well, we recognize already that the Duffer Brothers and the rest of the producers are going to keep things under wraps as long as possible; obviously, it will be as big and as epic as anything to come before, and that it will bring you closure on a number of stories.

Now, what we can do here is report on how the cast is feeling as they continue to work on the remaining stories. Speaking on the subject to People Magazine, here is what Maya Hawke had to say:

“It’s already starting to be heartbreaking … I mean it’s the end of a really long journey. Longer for some of my castmates, even, than me … It’s really sentimental.”

Of course, we do tend to think that the cast is going to be able to reunite at all sorts of events after the show ends, but it 100% will not be the same. This is really the last time that they can have this experience working together and crafting something so original and refreshing.

Could some of them appear in a spin-off?

In theory, this is the sort of thing that you can’t rule out given that one of them is currently in development. However, there is no real reporting on what the show is about, and that could take a lot of people by surprise. It may not even be about some of these main characters at all!

Given that Stranger Things is a series that takes a long time to make, there is a good chance that the cast and crew will be continuing to work on this for several more months. This is, at the very least, what we are prepared for.

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Stranger Things 5?

How do you think the story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

