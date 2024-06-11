Survivor 50: CBS already planning huge celebration

Survivor 50 is already in a pretty interesting place at CBS — there’s so much hype for it already, and it is still close to two years away from airing! Jeff Probst has confirmed it will feature returning players, but given that there are more seasons to film in between, the possible cast could change and evolve overnight.

With all of this in mind, speculation about the game itself is meaningless; however, from the network point of view they are already looking to do whatever they can in order to make things great moving forward. For more, just see what CBS Entertainment president Amy Resienbach had to say to Deadline:

“We’re already talking about Season 50 for Survivor. We just wrapped up Season 47 in Fiji. I was texting with Jeff [Probst] last night and he said there’s some pretty epic blindsides coming up. I think this show can go on for a really long time … We will absolutely be celebrating and I would consider it kind of a year-long celebration. We do that really well on CBS. We will have a lot of plans in the works… it’d be the first time in the new era that will have returning players. That’s really exciting.”

The hope, at least for the time being, is that the producers learn a lot from season 46 in terms of what was successful. This is a batch of episodes known more for the idols that weren’t played and the twists that didn’t happen. It was focused almost entirely on the players over the twists, and that worked out for the best since the casting was so fantastic. If you have confidence in your talent, they will often create great entertainment on their own.

Sure, some all-star seasons have been hit-or-miss, but we do think that Cambodia and Heroes vs. Villains are largely well-regarded. Winners at War did have its moments and a fantastic winner, even if it was a bummer to see the old-school champs be targets so early on.

