Succession spin-off: HBO exec on possible future

Given that more than a year has passed since the end of Succession on HBO, what are the state of things when it comes to a spin-off?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that the network has never ruled out the possibility. However, some cast members (including Jeremy Strong) have cast doubt on returning as their characters. The show did have a proper ending, and it does feel rather difficult to imagine anything else coming that lives up to the original’s reputation. Sometimes, it is better to just let things have an end.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

With this in mind, HBO executive Casey Bloys told Variety recently that there is no word on a spin-off at present … though he also stopped short of ruling it out altogether:

Just like I was saying with Mike White, if he wants to do it, I would take [creator] Jesse [Armstrong’s] lead on that. If for some reason Jesse called and said, “I’ve been thinking about it and I really want to do a spinoff,” I would say, “Great.” But there are some shows that lend themselves to a “Game of Thrones” [trajectory]. The universe that George [R.R. Martin] has created has so many different eras and so many different families, and that lends itself to a lot of different takes. I don’t think that “Succession” normally does. But first and foremost, it would be up to Jesse, and I would follow his lead. I think he’s taking some time now to figure out what he wants to do, but we’ll see what he wants to do next. He needs a little time to decompress after the show and think about what he wants to do.

It feels to us like the better thing here would be for HBO to simply order another show from Jesse and proceed with that — clearly, he has earned the faith from the network to bring forward another fantastic show.

Do you want to see a Succession spin-off, or do you think the series has already ended in a good-enough place?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







