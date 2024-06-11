The White Lotus season 4: HBO exec on franchise’s future

Is The White Lotus season 4 going to happen at HBO? At the moment, nothing is confirmed — however, isn’t there still hope?

In the end, let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance that we see something like this happen, though a lot of people may have expected that. The Mike White creation has been nothing short of extraordinary so far and if season 3 is great, why not keep it going? We’ve advocated already for a season set somewhere in Africa, to present a completely different look and feel to anything we’ve had so far. Also, we’ve had an America-set story, one in Europe, and one in Asia coming up. Why not hit every continent possible?

While nothing is confirmed as of yet, HBO executive Casey Bloys certainly sounded optimistic about the future of the franchise in a new interview with Variety:

I know Mike has a lot of ideas for where it could go. We’re lucky to be in business with him. And we have actors who now really, really want to be on the show because it’s a great opportunity and it’s great writing. So I think as long as he wants to do it, we’ll go along for the ride. He’s really built a very interesting model to go from different parts of the world and have a rotating cast.

The third season of the series should be premiering at some point in 2025, and the hope is that it will turn up in the winter / spring. That would make the most sense timeline-wise, given that they will have a season of The Last of Us to air after the fact. Next year there is also A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, another show set in the world of Game of Thrones, plus potentially the long-awaited third season of Euphoria … though there are a number of factors that could determine its future.

