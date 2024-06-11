Euphoria season 3: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, more will return

Just in case you wanted confirmation that Euphoria season 3 is not undergoing any significant cast changes, we’ve got that within.

In a new interview with Variety, HBO head Casey Bloys confirmed that the entire “core cast” will be coming back — though there are some clear exceptions. The tragic passing of Angus Cloud still hovers over the show, and Barbie Ferreira already announced her exit. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer are among the most notable cast members remaining, but they are far from the only ones.

Also in this interview, Bloys did his best to further describe one of the reasons for the long creative delay with creator Sam Levinson:

“One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore … That’s where it was set and what made sense then. So when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he’s got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing.”

We reported yesterday that there is still a hope that Euphoria will return to production later this year and if that happens, a 2025 release remains possible. As for whether season 3 will be the final one, that remains to be seen but honestly, it feels likely. It also feels like there’s a chance that it will be a shorter season, mostly so that the big-name cast has opportunities to do a lot of other projects, as well. Zendaya was already a star going into the project, but it has elevated her to another stratosphere; meanwhile, many other cast members have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

