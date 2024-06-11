Interview with the Vampire spin-off The Talamasca ordered to series

For everyone out there enjoying Interview with the Vampire on AMC, note that there is even more of the world on the way.

Today, AMC confirmed that they have ordered The Talamasca, which (per TVLine) “will feature the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves and other creatures scattered around the globe.” This is a series that has been hyped up both in Interview as well as Mayfair Witches, which is going to return next year. The first season is slated to run for six episodes, and it is going to premiere at some point in 2025.

In a statement, here is what Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had to say on the subject:

“This is a story we’ve been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, The Talamasca … As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe.”

Will this show succeed?

We really think that it will based almost primarily on what the cast looks like overall, especially when you think about what we’ve seen from the organization so far. AMC wants franchises and with that, they are eager to make the most of this one already. We’ll see if it ends up working.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

