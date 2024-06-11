The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Are there new rookies ahead?

If there is one thing that is necessary about a show like The Rookie, it is something that is mentioned within the show’s title. Where would the story be without having newcomers into the force? Now that characters like Nolan and Lucy are more seasoned, it does make sense to bring in some new blood who can bring something different to the show. Also, it further allows them to show how they can pay their skills forward to another generation.

While nothing may be 100% confirmed as of yet, let’s just say this: The odds are pretty darn high that you will see new officers enter the fold. In speaking on this further to TVLine, here is just some of what showrunner Alexi Hawley had to say:

“We’re looking at the end of Celina’s 13 months, so to speak, at some point in the [coming] season … so I think it’s fair to say that there might be a new rookie or two showing up at some point.”

Ultimately, we hope that new blood does mean opportunities to explore different sort of cops and people who we have not seen in the world before — that should be a fun creative exercise for the writers!

As for the more established characters, a big story for Tim and Lucy will be whether or not they can come back together after all they have gone through. Meanwhile, there are also plenty of questions when it comes to what lies ahead when it comes to Nolan and Bailey given that her ex is now out of prison. Given Jenna Dewan’s maternity leave this will not surface almost right away, but it certainly will at some point over the course of season 7.

