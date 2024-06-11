SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Where it stacks up

SEAL Team season 7 is coming — that’s not something that you have to worry about at all. Filming for the show, and the series, is already done.

With that, a lot of the focus now shifts over to the following, rather-simple question: When will you actually see the show return for more? August makes sense, and so does September. However, for the folks at Paramount+, this is not as simple as just throwing a dart at a dart-board — there are some specific reasons why things have played out in the way that they have at the streaming service. Patience is certainly required to see what they eventually decide, as they also want to place the show on the schedule properly.

Remember the following for a moment here — Paramount currently has Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds and Evil on the schedule. Meanwhile, they will likely have Tulsa King around in September. There’s a good chance that the David Boreanaz drama is going to be airing at some point before that release, which gives you something more to be excited about. It makes sense for the shows to be spaced out for the sake of both promotion and retaining subscribers.

With this being said, let’s go ahead and throw the following out here, as well — if you are going to bring SEAL Team on the air in August, you probably need a premiere date to come out before too long. This is a show that has delivered so much fantastic stuff over the years, and it means a great deal to military veterans and those serving in active duty. Not allowing it a proper chance to shine would be a great disservice, and it should have a chance to ride off into the sunset.

