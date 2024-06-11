When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 11 video: Elizabeth’s plan

We know already that When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 11 is going to have its fair share of emotional content. After all, it appears as though Shaw may be coming back to Hope Valley and with that, wrecking all sorts of havoc. If one of his motives is to hurt Lucas, going after Elizabeth could be a major way to do that.

Ultimately, it will require a wait-and-see approach in order to determine if Erin Krakow’s character makes it through the upcoming story okay … just know that amidst all the drama, there could be a moment for romance here and there.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview for this upcoming episode, one that puts at the focus of the story Elizabeth wanting to spend a little bit of time with Nathan on a walk. This is a sort of sweet, innocent moment that reminds us that the teacher and the Mountie are getting closer to taking the next major step in their relationship. Both of them obviously have feelings for each other, and that is not something to be concerned about at all. They are going to get there, pending some last-minute shock that would send most Hearties globally into a panic.

To us really, the question is about timing. When do you have the characters take the leap? Given how long the writers have made you wait already, it does feel like this is something that cannot be rushed. The moment should be memorable, especially since it such a valuable touchstone that could be relied upon in the months or even years that follow. After all, there is already a When Calls the Heart season 12, and it does seem like there is possible there could be more even later.

Related – Be sure to learn more about the next When Calls the Heart episode

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 11?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







