When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 11: Elizabeth in danger!

We’ve known for a good while that When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 11 would be intense, largely because of where it sits within the home stretch of the story this spring. Yet, we never quite realized just how much.

In the promo for what lies ahead that was unveiled last night, we saw that Lucas and Jeanette are far from being out of the woods when it comes to Shaw. He tried to encourage her to skip down and yet, she opted not to do it. Lucas knows that in canceling the resort project, the gangster is going to get a certain measure of revenge. The question comes down to whether or not the Governor is really safe.

Here is where things do get a little bit more complicated. Even though Lucas may have a certain measure of protection, that does not mean at all that he is okay. Shaw seems like one of those villains who is dastardly enough to go after people Chris McNally’s character cares about; with that, he will probably dig into his past and realize that he and Elizabeth were engaged. Judging from the tail end of the promo, Elizabeth could be in danger!

Obviously, we don’t think that When Calls the Heart is ever going to do something where they kill off their leading role. However, the characters don’t live in a world where such plot armor exists! There will be a real threat that is present here and a lot of Hope Valley may need to come together to figure it out.

As for the resort project, we do tend to think that it is dead. Yet, at the same time isn’t there another way that the community can be helped? At the very least, this is something that we’re hoping for.

