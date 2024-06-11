SWAT season 8 premiere date hopes: A June 2024 update

Is there a chance that something more will be announced on a SWAT season 8 before the end of June? There is a case to be made for it.

Before we do go further here, let’s hand over a brief catch-up for a moment, shall we? The series was renewed by CBS this spring despite season 7 being billed previously as the final season. Not only that, but it has been confirmed already that this season will have a whopping 22 episodes! That’s an impressive order given the fact that not every network show will get that, and it does also lock the series to some extent into a particular frame of time.

Is there a chance that a premiere date reveal will happen this month? There’s a reasonably good chance of it! After all, remember that we’ve seen CBS in the past announce all fall start dates close to the end of June, and we imagine something similar will happen here. Moreover, the series is likely going to come back at some point in late September or early October.

Will there be changes to SWAT moving forward? Both yes and no. Tonally, we anticipate that you are going to be seeing the same show that you’ve come to see over the years. However, the reports are already out there that you will not seen Rochelle Aytes back as Nichelle, at least on a full-time basis. There could be another regular added, or a recurring character or two brought back. For financial reasons, it is unlikely that you’ll see either Kenny Johnson or Alex Russell return full-time.

As for whether or not season 8 will be the final one…

Isn’t it better to just not guess at this point? We’ve already been surprised…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

