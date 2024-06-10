Weakest Link season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s season 3 finale over at NBC, is there any chance at a Weakest Link season 4 down the road? Or, is it canceled?

First and foremost here, let’s just take a moment to look at the network’s official stance: Nothing has been decided in regards to the future. Game shows are a pretty hard thing to determine the future of, mostly because the expectations of them are so different from your typical scripted or reality TV fare.

Think about it like this: The numbers for season 3 are close to even versus season 2 in the 18-49 demographic, and it is actually up more than 10% in live viewers. Yet, at the same time, there is no guarantee that Jane Lynch will be back with another crop of contestants. This is really just going to come down to what some of NBC’s needs are elsewhere, given that we are talking here all about a show designed to fill some holes on the schedule. It is affordable and familiar, both in terms of the host and also the format, which has been around for decades.

The biggest thing that we can say here is quite simple, and that is to be attuned to what other announcements are being made in the months ahead. NBC does not often roll out the red carpet to announce whether or not reality shows are going to be back for more. Everything tends to be a little more under-the-radar.

If you do love Jane Lynch…

Let’s just say that you will have a chance to see her again at some point later this summer, as she is reprising her role as Sazz Pataki on Only Murders in the Building season 4. She should appear in at least a significant chunk of the story, and we hesitate to say too much more here in the event you are not aware of what the story is.

Do you think that we are going to get a Weakest Link season 4 at some point down the road?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







