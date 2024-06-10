Shrinking season 2: New footage, premiere date hopes

Rest assured that a Shrinking season 2 is coming to Apple TV+; there is no reason to be concerned about that for now.

With that being said, is there anything that you should worry about? It’s probably tied to whether or not Jason Segel’s character of Jimmy is going to get himself out of a pretty insurmountable bind. Just remember what happened at the end of season 1, where one of his patients in Grace pushed her abusive husband off of a cliff. At some point, the truth is probably going to come out — beyond just that, there is also probably going to be even more drama. After all, she could argue that he made her think that it was an okay thing to do!

Today Apple TV+ released a new sizzle reel highlighting a lot of the upcoming programming, and there is a tease for Shrinking in there. If you head over here, you can see Jimmy trying to convince Paul that the two are actually cut from the same cloth. That’s not something that Jason Segel’s character is keen to hear.

While this sizzle reel does not say anything when it comes to handing over a specific premiere date, the hope is that its inclusion here all but guarantees a 2024 release. That makes the most sense, especially when you consider the fact that it’s been more than a year already since the season 1 finale. You want to get the show out there while it is still relevant and people are excited for something more. (Fingers crossed we will see it around early fall.)

One more thing to be excited about…

Brett Goldstein is appearing in some form! The Ted Lasso star and Shrinking co-creator should help to further increase the buzz on this chapter of the story; here’s to hoping he is playing a totally different role than Roy Kent.

