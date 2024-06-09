Shrinking season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there a chance that some more news on a Shrinking season 2 is going to be coming this month? Let’s just say that the desire for it is there, and for many different reasons.

After all, can you believe that almost a year and a half has passed at this point since the show first premiered? The industry strikes of last year are obviously playing some sort of role in the delay, but we still hope that this is one that will be coming to an end in the near future. Production kicked off several months ago, and there has been a little bit of news out there about it including the casting of co-creator Brett Goldstein for an on-screen role.

Conventional wisdom does suggest that Shrinking will be back this year, so it is mostly a matter of when. You won’t see it air this month, largely because the folks at Apple do tend to give their shows at least a month or two to be properly promoted. Given how important the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford series is to the streamer’s lineup now (especially with Ted Lasso done, at least for the time being), it is especially important for there to be a lot of hype coming up.

Where we are ultimately going here is pretty simple: The odds are pretty darn high that you are going to get a premiere date announcement for season 2 by the end of the summer, which would then set up a potential return for the show in the fall. This may be a projection, but there is enough data out there to make it feel realistic.

As for what the story could be coming up…

Honestly, it does not feel super-complicated. What we are most likely looking at here is a story about Jimmy’s method of therapy coming back to bite him. He sent Grace down a road that led to her pushing her abusive husband off a cliff. Somehow, someway, that has to come back to him … right?

Related – More on the Brett Goldstein casting

When do you think that we are going to be seeing Shrinking season 2 premiere on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







