The Traitors US season 3: A Sam Asghari twist?

Every season of The Traitors US tends to have a few surprise castings — this time around, Sam Asghari has to be near the top of the list?

So who is Asghari? Well, he is an actor, but is perhaps best known as the ex-husband of pop icon Britney Spears. That likely has a lot to do with his casting on the Peacock reality show.

However, here is where a twist comes into the picture. According to a report from TMZ, Sam is not allowed to mention Spears’ name in a positive or negative light while appearing on The Traitors — ironically reducing much of the reason why he was cast. This feels rather similar to when Heather Mills was on Dancing with the Stars ages ago, where she was promoted as a “charity campaigner” and there was little said about her relationship to Sir Paul McCartney.

As for whether or not Asghari will do well on this show, we’ve learned over the years to never make big assumptions. While it’d be easy to say that he’ll be thwarted by a heavy CBS reality-show alliance or a bunch of people from Bravo, there is certainly a chance that he could slip through the cracks. Or, what if he was named a Traitor? In a way, this would be one of the more surprising twists that the producers could ever do.

Season 3 of The Traitors is currently in production, and we just hope that there will be a chance to see a lot of drama and some unpredictable twists. While there are huge names including Boston Rob and Tony Vlachos, there is also a good chance that we’re going to be seeing them targeted pretty early just because of their stature within the greater reality TV world.

