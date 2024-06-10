House of the Dragon season 2: Ewan Mitchell on filming, Aemond

The second season of House of the Dragon has almost arrived! There is so much great stuff to be excited for, especially given that this season offers up an opportunity to see and get to know a lot of characters who were just emerging at the end of season 1.

Take, for starters, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targeryan. He is one of the most fascinating people within the entire ensemble, largely because the character is so brilliant and yet, at the same time, so broken. He is far more qualified to rule than Aegon and yet, finds himself as a Prince. He’s also responsible for the accident that killed Lucerys, who was pretty terrible to him for much of his life. There is so much that motivates this man and moving forward, we’re eager to see a lot of that play out.

If you head over here, you can see a new video courtesy of Esquire where Mitchell, alongside his co-star Tom Glynn-Carney, does a great job of explaining how he gets into the role of Aemond, the eye patch, and some of what lies ahead. There is clearly a great rapport between the two, and it should be curious to see how that translates to screen. After all, there could easily be some significant tension between these two characters given not just Aegon’s spot on the throne, but also his brutality and terrible nature.

At this point, we’re ready to dive into Westeros once more. It has been a long wait, but it certainly feels like one that will be worthwhile. Regardless of if you are Team Green or Team Black, but sides have stories to tell.

