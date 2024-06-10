Elsbeth season 2: How many episodes should you expect?

You are going to have a chance to see Elsbeth season 2 arrive on CBS this fall, and absolutely there is one thing to know now. The short first season looks to be an aberration more so than the norm with this show.

According to a report from TVLine, the plan for the Carrie Preston series moving forward seems to be that we get somewhere between 18-22 episodes, which is the norm for a lot of broadcast shows these days. A few years ago, most programs seemed to be locked in at the 22 number, but that changed a little following the global shutdowns in 2020 and it hasn’t gone back since. Some series do hit that 22-episode mark, but it’s only a percentage these days.

A great thing about Elsbeth is that depending on what CBS wants, this actually does feel like a show that can hit that 22-episode number without causing too many problems with the narrative structure. One of the challenges that can come with larger orders is that it can make the story feel a little bit disjointed, but that is not necessarily the case here. Remember that this is mostly a procedural that is reliant on individual cases and notable guest stars. There is no real reason to think that we’re about to be seeing anything different now — why would we, all things considered?

Hopefully, filming starts this summer and before the show comes back, we hear a little bit about guest stars! With this series in particular, it feels like the #1 person on many wish-lists is Preston’s real-life husband Michael Emerson, who has been busy as of late working on executive producers Robert and Michelle King’s other show in Evil. There is potential for the two to have a lot of fun here!

