Mayor of Kingstown season 3: How long could it last?

As many people out there are likely aware, we are a couple of episodes into Mayor of Kingstown season 3 — and in a lot of ways, the best is yet to come. There are a lot of great stories still to tell in this world! This season seems to be focused on Mike taking on some new threats in the community, with Konstantin standing out above the pack.

While there is no season 4 at the moment over at Paramount+, it feels like there’s a good chance that it happens. After all, showrunner Hugh Dillon has indicated that he and Taylor Sheridan envisioned that this show would eventually last for several more years! Here is some of what he had to say on the matter to TV Insider:

“When it came to Mayor, we kind of etched out really quickly where this is gonna go, what the first episode was gonna look like. And it was never a question of if, it was always when. And then he had it: Mitch [Kyle Chandler] was going to die in the first 10 pages of Episode 1. And here’s where it ends: It’s episode 10 of Season 7. That’s how far advanced his mind could see it. And then it’s just us going back and forth on what the characters are, what happened.”

Of course, it is important to remember here that while there may be a hope for Mayor of Kingstown to last this long, it does not mean that it actually will. After all, Paramount will make the decision based on viewership and budget. We’d think that season 3 would perform very well for a couple of reasons. For starters, it is the first Sheridan-produced series that we’ve had in a while, so viewers may be missing some of his work. Also, Jeremy Renner has become an inspiration to a lot of people because of his inspirational recovery from a near-fatal accident.

