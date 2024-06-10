The Boys season 4 spoilers: Show EP on topical focus

As you prepare for the premiere of The Boys season 4 on Prime Video later this week, you may know already what some of the stories are going to be. This will prove to be one of the most politically-charged seasons that we’ve seen so far, largely due to the fact that Homelander is on trial, a Presidential election is underway, and you have protests at the center of a lot of it between the #HomeFree supporters and the Starlighters — even though Annie herself has seemingly ditched the costume.

So is there a reason why we are getting these particular topics now above all else? Well, to at least some extent, there’s a little bit of a method to the madness.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Kripke notes that so much of the writing for the show is based on the sentiments that are in place behind the scenes:

“We write about whatever is pissing us off or frightening us at the time … I’m under no illusion that we’re going to change minds or change anything. We’re carnies. I get it. But to be able to just have a place to put our feelings and to say the things we want to say is a real gift.”

In the end, this show is really just designed to be a fantastic form of satire where the writers can really take on the thoughts and actions of certain groups that are out there. The challenge this time around is trying to push the envelope further beyond what we’ve already seen, especially since some of the satire may be a little more literal and direct this time around, as opposed to some of the metaphors that were there in season 2 or season 3.

Of course, there will be comedy — but also a lot of chaos at the same exact time. We just hope that you are ready for it…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

