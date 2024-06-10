When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 10: Shaw shot Lucas!

Tonight, When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 10 finally answered a question we’ve been eager to understand for months: Who shot Lucas. In this case, it wasn’t just about the shooter; it was also about who witnessed it happen.

Let’s start with the fact that throughout the episode, we saw glimpses of what Chris McNally’s character went through the night of the shooting, and that Jeanette Aucoin was there! We had reasons to wonder about her motives for most of the season, but this really takes it to another level. She did not pull the gun on him, but she has walked around this entire season acting as though nothing ever happened. Casimir Shaw is actually the responsible party.

After Lucas remembered, Jeanette acted as though she was relieved. Why? She claimed she was forced to take Shaw to him, and that Lucas got caught in the crossfires of their past. This all seemed to be an attempt to try and ensure that Shaw managed to get some sort of favor in the community … and that’s where Jeanette’s bid came into play. She was basically forced to be behind the bid for the resort; otherwise, her life would be in danger.

So basically, everything that Lucas has been trying to do for most of the season has now tied up into a blackmail operation. He’s decided that he does not want to play ball and with that, he shut down the resort — then, he tried to send Jeanette out of town so that she didn’t get hurt.

Unfortunately, it feels like nothing is going to prove to be that easy, given that 1) Shaw is still coming and 2) he absolutely means business. He’s going to do whatever he can to get what he wants.

