9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date: What to expect

There has been some sad news over the past couple of days when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5. Where do we start? Sierra McClain (who plays Grace) is departing the show, and it also looks like this could be the final season of the show outright.

So, is any of this going to impact at all when the show premieres? That feels like a fair question to wonder but for now, we’d argue that the answer to this is “no.” Before this news came out, it was looking like Fox was going to bring the series back in September or October, and that should still 100% be the case. The only thing we hope happens is that if this is the final season, there is some sort of additional announcement about it before the premiere actually arrives. Give people a chance to prepare!

As for the possibility that ABC could pick up 9-1-1: Lone Star as they have the original, anything feels possible in theory. However, they also don’t necessarily have a hole on their Thursday-night schedule that they need to fill. That could change depending on how Doctor Odyssey, their brand-new medical drama starring Joshua Jackson, fares in the fall. We still question to some extent that particular title, which does not exactly leap off the screen by any measure.

Hopefully, Fox will give us a firm season 5 premiere date by the end of the month; that way, there is something more to prepare for. We don’t anticipate a lot of major changes to the story in the final season, mostly because there is almost always some big action sequence pretty early on mixed in with some character development.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

