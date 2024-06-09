Chicago Med season 10: Brian Tee on possible return

Is there a chance that Brian Tee could come back as Ethan Choi on-screen moving into Chicago Med season 10? On paper, it feels likely that we’ll see him back to direct an episode; that means that he is close to the show. Doesn’t that help?

Well, we will say that it certainly helps that Tee himself appears eager to come back to the role at some point. In a new interview with TVLine, the actor had the following to say about a possible return — and how it really might depend on the right story:

“There’s always conversation [about] returning on screen … It’s interesting. I think, every season, Chicago Med goes through a bit of a flux, but I get to come back, and I play with all the cast and the crew on the director side of things. So we’ll always start that conversation, and if the right time or the right storyline comes along, maybe it might happen. So it’s kind of one of those things that you never say goodbye to.”

Honestly, it feels like a Tee appearance would be fun if he is actually tied into a larger crossover, as well, as it is a situation so extreme the hospital needs even more outside help. Ethan is someone skilled in tackling various crises, as he has done that in a wide array of different forms over the years.

Will there be any new faces in season 10?

There could be another recurring cast member or two but for now, it doesn’t feel like there’s a need for anyone to come on board full-time. After all, the entire roster of season 9 seems to be sticking around; we will believe that until we hear otherwise at some point.

