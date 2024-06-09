Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With June 2024 now upon us, is there something more to share when it comes to a Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date? Obviously, the enthusiasm is going to be out there for more of this show, especially given the absolutely bonkers way in which the second season ended. Also, just remember for a moment that it remains a major success story! There were absolutely some concerns that season 2 would falter after a long hiatus, but that did not end up being the case.

For now, what we can say is that production on the third batch of episodes is underway, and that in itself is enough to make us hopeful that you could see the show back by early 2025 at the latest. Unfortunately, there is still a long ways to go and because of that, it feels like the odds are minuscule that something more is going to be announced, whether it be this month or some other point in the near future.

So what could we get related to the series this month? Well, it would be nice if there was something related to casting — or, rather, anything that actually does give us a better sense of what the long-term future for some of the characters will be. Just like it’s too early for a premiere date, it is also too early for a teaser. Netflix in particular seems to be rather meticulous when it comes to how these shows are promoted, so let’s hope for a rollout that really does give it an an opportunity to shine in a number of different ways.

Obviously, we expect that within the first few episodes of season 3, a lot of major questions are going to be answered — but we’ll have to wait and see where things go not too long after that.

