Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 6/9?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? There is certainly more to be excited about with the show, especially since filming is now underway.

So are you actually about to see it back? That’s an entirely different story. If you have been watching everything with the Western drama closely, then you know that the show is not being planned to come back on the air until November. By virtue of that, there is no new episode tonight. The only thing to really hope for over the next month or so is news about things behind-the-scenes.

Could Paramount put out a new promo or two? Sure, but doing so will be hard given that the main question at present is the status of John Dutton … and there is no clear answer to that at the moment that they may be willing to give. What actually wouldn’t surprise us if there are at least a new detail or two about the spin-off that is coming that start to surface. Take, for starters, whether this is really the one that could star Matthew McConaughey. Also, will you have more familiar faces around?

Is it possible that we could at least learn how many episodes the second part of season 5 would be? At this point, we’d welcome that. Originally, the plan was for there to be six more installments, but that is more than likely going to change. This was, after all, not originally supposed to be the final season. Now, it is possible that there could be anywhere from 8-10 more episodes ahead, and the remainder of this show could easily stretch into January 2025.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 when the series returns?

