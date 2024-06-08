Blue Bloods season 14: Series finale filming begins

Just in case you needed a reason to be emotional this weekend, here it is: Filming has officially kicked off for the Blue Bloods series finale.

If you head over to the Instagram of executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, you will see that production has officially kicked off now for episode 18 a.k.a. the final one of the CBS series. It does feel based on the images that Will Hochman will be around at the end as Joe Hill and honestly, that makes a lot of sense. Even if he is not a series regular, he has become increasingly important the past few years. Also, it feels like he is one of the better contenders out there for a spin-off and based on some recent comments from a Paramount executive, there’s a good chance that this could happen. (They did not, however, elaborate as to what the focus of it would be or who would appear.)

Rather than focus too much on a Blue Bloods spin-off right now, we do think that the cast and crew is mostly focusing on trying to just ensure that the remaining episodes are special and a proper celebration of the series as a whole. While there could be a big reveal or two in the final episode, it’s hard to imagine O’Connor, showrunner Kevin Wade, or anyone else doing something that radically changes this show. This is a comfort program for a ton of people out there and by virtue of that, there likely going to be a real effort to lean into that.

The one thing that is certainly clear to us is simple: There will be a lot of tears on the set when the finale wraps. The Reagans are a family on-screen, but the cast and crew may very much equally so behind the scenes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

