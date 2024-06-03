Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 return date: June 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of June, what more can be said when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 on CBS? There is a good bit more story to come, with the unfortunate caveat here being that this is also going to be the end of the road.

For those wondering, there is still a campaign to get more of the series at some point, whether it be an extension to this season or a season 15 outright. However, pre-production has already started for the final episode of the series, and it has to be noted that an ending has been crafted. It’s possible you could still pick up with something more after the fact, but it is an ending nonetheless.

So where do things stand at present with a return date? Well, CBS has already scheduled Blue Bloods for Friday nights on its fall schedule, it is a personal belief that you are going to see all of the remaining episodes before the end of the series arrives. With that being said, there are still some other questions that you have to ask yourselves, including whether an announcement will be revealed this month or if the show will come your way in either September or early October.

If there was a projection to make this month, it goes a little something like this: You will probably get a reveal close to the final week. If not late June, then early July. The earlier CBS gets the dates out there for both this and the remainder of their fall shows, the more that it benefits them. It is just a smart way for them to be able to ensure viewers are aware of what’s happening, and also have time to catch up on their favorites.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11?

How do you think the series is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back — there are a number of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

