The Orville season 3 renewal: A June 2024 update

We have made it to June 2024 — so, what does this mean at this point when it comes to The Orville season 3 over at Hulu?

Well, the first thing to note here is rather crazy, as more than two years have now passed since the start of season 3. By virtue of that, it feels obvious that parent company Disney is 100% fine waiting to make a proper decision here.

What’s going on? Is there still any hope at all for the show’s future? It’s all complicated, to put it mildly. Technically, the series still has not been renewed or canceled. It is also true that we’ve endured a longer wait between seasons before, as it was basically a good three and a half years from the start of season 2 on Fox to the season 3 premiere on Hulu. Of course, for a significant chunk of that time we knew that the series was coming back, and it just found itself delayed substantially by what was going on with the global health crisis of 2020 / 2021. This time around, industry strikes and complicated economic models are front and center for what is going on here.

Ultimately, we don’t have super-high aspirations that something could be changing in June, but that’s mostly just because there has been little news publicly on anything happening. We’re a little bit more optimistic about a reveal in July around San Diego Comic-Con, largely because that does make a little more sense. The season 2 renewal for Ted over at Peacock could complicate things a little bit when it comes to Seth MacFarlane’s schedule, but he has said in the past that should The Orville come back, he would find a way in order to ensure that he could balance both and make it work.

