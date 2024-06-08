The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2: June update

Are we on the cusp of learning something more about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2 over the course of June? We probably don’t have to say this, but there is so much to be excited about here!

So, where do we start? Well, the best place is probably just stating that the series at present remains very much floating around in the unknown. There has been no confirmation that another season is happening, and you can certainly make the argument that there doesn’t need to be anymore. After all, the end of the first season allowed for a tremendous amount of closure for both Rick and Michonne, as they reunited with their family.

Now that we’ve said all of that, there may at least be around a 5% chance that there are at least questions and/or quotes about a possible future over the course of the month — though remember, quotes and an actual renewal are not the same thing. It just feels like this is something that both Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are continuing to entertain, given that there is a lot of love out there in the universe for these characters. Why close to the door entirely?

From an AMC standpoint, it does also feel like they would welcome more of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live if the story is there — until then, though, they are riding with their two other spin-offs in Daryl Dixon (which will return in September) as well as Dead City (which is currently in production and will return at some point in 2025).

For the month of June, let’s all just be grateful that we’ve had a series at all — but also still hold out some hope moving forward.

