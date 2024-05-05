The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2: May update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2 over the course of May?

If you think back to the season 1 finale, then you can easily and understandably argue that there is no need for another chapter of this show. After all, we did get a fitting end and plenty of closure for Rick and Michonne. They are reunited with their family, and all is right in the world. This part of the story was by design.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it is worth noting that neither Andrew Lincoln nor Danai Gurira dismissed the idea of coming back for more. If the story is there, it certainly feels possible. Remember that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live generated big ratings for AMC and reminded us that these characters are still the heart of the franchise.

Do we think there could be some conversations about another season this month? Sure, but it would be a BIG surprise if an actual renewal was announced. For the time being, this feels more like a possible announcement that is several months away and in the end, there is nothing wrong with that. In theory, you should actually want to take your time with the property, and to see if there is anything more you want to say.

After all, another factor to remember here is simply this: The Walking Dead has two other spin-offs coming up in Daryl Dixon (premiering this summer) and Dead City, which has at least started production in Massachusetts. They are not short on other programs, and there is a chance that another show gets greenlit at some point. Now, AMC has not indicated anything more is in development, but it’s not something you can just completely ignore.

Do you think we will actually end up seeing The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2 at some point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

