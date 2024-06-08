Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere: Tariq’s challenge

Following the Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere on Starz, the good news for Tariq St. Patrick has to just be this: He’s alive. After all, things weren’t looking great for him over the course of this hour! He’s a guy who found himself on the run with Brayden over the course of the hour and as the story progressed, it’s not like anything became all that much easier for him.

After all, consider the fact that Davis was barely able to do anything for him; meanwhile, Brayden was effectively disowned. These two are going to have to think quickly if they want to find a way to get through the rest of the story alive.

In a new interview with TV Insider, star Michael Rainey Jr. made it clear that even though his character is going on the offensive, he also still does have to be careful — and that is what happens when you have a certain amount of skill in the game:

“He’s just worried about creating chaos, you know? He’s becoming the one that’s kind of calling the shots and making things happen because he’s not sitting back waiting for things to happen for him.”

Within the premiere, Tariq was able to negotiate some sort of a deal with Noma and yet, how long can you really count on that to last?

Will Tariq make it out of this season alive?

Well, here is what makes things interesting — apparently, the cast and crew did not know that this was going to be the final season while they were filming. This does make us think that there’s a chance that he makes it out of here alive. If this happens, there is a chance that the character could appear elsewhere … but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

