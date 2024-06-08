Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Gomez, cast speak

There are only so many opportunities to see joint interviews with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez talking Only Murders in the Building. After all, the three are all busy filming the new season! Even when they aren’t, the opportunity to find them all available at the same time to do an interview is rare.

Luckily, that did happen this week, as the trio was on Good Morning America in order to promote the upcoming batch of episodes — and also pitch themselves for the Emmys at the same time. (It is the middle of campaign season, after all.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

So what all could they share? Not too much, save for the fact that 1) the interview takes place in Oliver Putnam’s fictional apartment and 2) per Martin Short, things are going to be taken up a notch. The stakes almost have to be higher with each subsequent season, largely due to the fact that otherwise, it would not be anywhere near as easy to dive into some of these cases. You want there to be a sense of gravitas!

Also in this interview, you can get a chance to see Selena marvel over the fact that she continues to learn from her co-stars; she clearly is as aware as anyone of the legendary status of some of the people that she works with, and is ready to celebrate the opportunity whenever she can.

Let’s hope that season 4 is not the final one; there is no indication that it will be, so this is the hope that we’re going to cling to for at least the time being.

For those who are unaware…

The fourth season of the show will be premiering on Hulu in late August; it feels easy to assume there will be even more trailers and hype along the way.

Related – Get some more news now regarding Only Murders in the Building, including what else lies ahead

What more do you want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







