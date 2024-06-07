The Boys season 4: See a new ‘message’ from Ryan

As many of you know, The Boys season 4 is premiering next week over on Prime Video — but leading up to that, why not hear a new message?

For those who are not presently aware, Homelander’s biological son Ryan is going to have a much larger role in the story this time around. There could be a little bit of humor in this here and there, but this is where we remind you that the kid is going to also be the subject of a lot of brain-washing on the part of his father … and we have more evidence now.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that puts Ryan front and center as he describes more of what he loves about school — namely, American history and a bunch of figures that are controversial, to say the least. All of this is firmly tongue-in-cheek, which is probably what you would expect with a show like this at the end of the day. It loves to live within this fully absurd world, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked about anything that we’re seeing here.

In general, the biggest question that we have for Ryan in season 4 is whether or not there is any way to bring this character back to the light, especially when you consider a lot of the terrible stuff that has already around him. Becca is dead, he feels betrayed by Butcher, and now he is being manipulated by one of the most powerful Supes within the entire world.

Remember that the first three episodes of the season are poised to arrive on June 13, and there will be a new installment every week the rest of the way.

