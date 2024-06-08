Halo season 3 renewal: A June 2024 update

Even though a good bit of time has passed now since the season 2 finale, we find ourselves in a strange position. There is no official Halo season 3 renewal and with that, there are questions aplenty on what the future could hold.

So why the long wait? At this point, it does not feel like hyperbole to say that there is a certain element of concern here. With this being such a big-budget show, the earlier you can renew it, the better since this ensures that you don’t have as long of a break between seasons. On the flip side, it being a big-budget show means that there are probably higher thresholds it needs to hit when it comes to viewership.

What is likely going on at this point is fairly simple: Paramount is looking at what the viewership is in the months following the episodes, and there may also be conversations about both budget in addition to the long-term future. The video games are inevitably going to outlast the TV show; there is no reason to think otherwise. With that, it would not be a shock if a Halo season 3 or season 4 turns out to be the end. Everyone involved could be working actively to figure this out.

With all of that being said, it would 100% be a disappointment in the event that the show gets canceled at this point, mostly because there was so much good stuff set up at the end of season 2! Not only that, but it is easy to argue that the end of that season is more of the version of this story fans wanted from the get-go. Sometimes, it can take a little while for TV series to find their way, especially one that had a major showrunner swap behind the scenes.

Unfortunately, this is also an era where networks and streaming services tend to be less patient — it’s something that we all need to be aware of at this point.

