White Collar reboot in development; is Hulu likely home?

It has taken a long time, but after years of campaigning and enthusiasm, more White Collar seems to be coming!

In a new panel interview with Variety, creator Jeff Eastin indicated that they are going to reboot the story and that he is writing the script. Matt Bomer quickly confirmed that he is on board, whereas co-star Tim DeKay added the following:

“It’s a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show … and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.”

There are also plans in here for the White Collar to honor the late, great Willie Garson, who was such an essential part of the original USA series for many years as Mozzie.

Where would the new series land?

This is where there is at least a certain amount of mystery for now. It seems as though Eastin has a desired streaming home in mind, and from the outside looking in, Hulu makes the most sense. The show was produced through a studio now owned by Disney, which of course also owns Hulu. It also seems like the perfect sort of series for them to pick up, since it could retain the same sort of weekly format that the OG show had so many years ago.

If Hulu doesn’t want it for whatever reason, you have to think that Peacock could be an interesting fit, especially since some former USA hits like Psych have made it big there. The most important thing to note here is that anything could still theoretically happen with this show, and it would be a mistake to think that it’s 100% a done deal it comes back even with a script. Yet, given the popularity of the property and the fact that Eastin already has a story together, this is by far the most encouraged we’ve been over the future in a really long time.

