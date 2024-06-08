Andor season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Given that June 2024 is already turning out to be a good month for Star Wars thanks to the launch of The Acolyte, could we also learn more about Andor season 2? Is there a case to be made for it?

It goes without saying at this point, but there is a pretty clear demand for more of the Diego Luna series. It is widely considered to be one of the best things to come out of this universe in decades, especially when it comes to its gritty, down-to-Earth approach to sci-fi. It tells the story of revolutionaries in a way, and it is already clear that season 2 will span multiple years and lead directly up to the events of Rogue One. It is also poised at the moment to be the final season of the show.

So is there any chance at all that Disney+ will use the arrival of The Acolyte in order to start promoting further what is ahead in Andor? It makes a certain element of sense and at the same time, there is not a lot of evidence that you’re going to see it happen. Instead, the more likely scenario is that an announcement could come at some point this fall, and that you will see the series back in the first half of 2025. This is a show that originally was supposed to come out later this year, but it has faced some significant delays amidst the strikes of last year.

In general, you could say that this show is such an interesting one when you consider how so many of these stories have a clear ending — and for some of them, we’ve got a good sense of what that ending is. Yet, with certain stories, there is real value in how you get from point A to point B, especially when the writing is so strong.

What do you most want to see moving into an Andor season 2 over on Disney+?

When do you think the story will be back? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

