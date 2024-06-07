The Chi season 6 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Smoke & Mirrors’

Want to learn a little bit more about The Chi season 6 episode 14? Of course, there is so much to prepare for here!

After all, let’s begin here by the fact that “Smoke & Mirrors” is going to bring you pretty close to the upcoming finale, and we really just hope that you are prepared for that. Sure, it is true that there is already a season 7 coming, so you don’t have to worry about every loose end being tied up. It does still feel like there’s a possibility of drama and/or tragedy along the way, so be prepared for that.

Before we go any further here, though, let’s just go ahead and share the full The Chi season 6 episode 14 synopsis below:

Jake does his best to distract a restless Victor; Alicia makes a deal and issues a warning; Papa takes center stage while Britney confides in Maisha and Jemma.

Once we do get further into this episode, some of this will start to make even more sense. In a lot of ways, it is easy to get caught up in just one or two stories as you think about what The Chi is really meant to focus on. It’s more than just a few people — instead, it is about a greater struggle and what a community does to overcome. There are going to be a lot of hardships; some of that has been seen already, and there is a lot more that will be coming.

Still, even in the midst of all of this, we do still find a weird sense of confidence that there is going to be a little bit of hope at the end of the story — whenever that may be.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on The Chi, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Chi season 6 episode 14 over on Showtime?

What sort of revelations do you think we will get before the end of the season? Be sure to go ahead and share below! After you do just that, remember to then also come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







