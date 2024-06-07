Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, June 7, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but absolutely the desire is there for another chapter of the story.

After all, consider some of the crazy ways in which season 2 wrapped up! Bode is now a free man, but what will he do in terms of a career? Will he really be able to become a firefighter full-time? This is certainly something to wonder about for now, with another one being whether or not Gabriela married Diego. That has intentionally been kept a secret for now, but how long will things stay that way? Well, that part of the question still remains to be seen. It feels like the season 3 premiere would have to give us some answers, but none of that is guaranteed.

Alas, the bad news is that there is no Fire Country episode tonight, and nor is there going to be one for a rather long time moving forward. The absolute earliest that the Max Thieriot drama will return is in late September or early October. Season 3 will be substantially longer than season 2, and that means there will also be an opportunity for a number of stories for every single person in the cast.

More than likely, the first couple of episodes will focus quite extensively on resolution to some of the big cliffhanger questions. After that, meanwhile, it is fair to say that things will get so much more complicated as new challenges come into the mix.

Will there be a set-up in some way for the Sheriff Country spin-off show?

Let’s just say that for now, it feels like there is a reasonably good chance of it. Since that show is not coming until the 2025-26 TV season, there could be an opportunity to introduce a number of other characters to viewers over time.

