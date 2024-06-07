Upload season 4 premiere date: A June 2024 update

It has already been confirmed that an Upload season 4 is coming to Prime Video — so how much good news is now on the horizon?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is quite simple, especially in the event you are not already aware: The comedy has been picked up for more already! The bittersweet part of this, meanwhile, is the fact that season 4 is going to be the end of the line. It may not be something that anyone who loves this show wants, but it is nice to have this news far in advance. It gives Greg Daniels and the creative team plenty of time to formula a proper ending, and that is not going to be an easy thing to do. After all, season 3 ended with one of the two Nathan Browns being presumably wiped off the map, which makes us all the more curious as to 1) who survived and 2) what that means for all of the characters. Either Nora or Ingrid is going to have their heart broken.

(Who will it be? It feels like Ingrid moving on from Nathan and finding someone new, separate from him altogether, would be the best ending possible for the story.)

Trying to approximate any premiere date for this show, at least right now, is not an altogether easy feat, and for many different reasons. Take, for starters, the oh-so-simple fact that filming has yet to begin and, even when it has, there is a lot to be done! There is also a lot of post-production for Upload compared to a lot of your average comedies, and that is something else to consider.

At this point, it feels like it’d be a blessing to get new episodes at some point in the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, Daniels is also executive-producing a reboot for The Office on Peacock — he will be a pretty busy guy moving forward.

What do you most want to see moving into Upload season 4, and how do you think the story is going to conclude?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







