Gen V season 2 spoilers: Show EP on Andre’s fate

Several weeks removed from the tragic death of Chance Perdomo, the producers of Gen V have a sense of how they will write out his role of Andre. In the end, it is happening in a way that a lot of viewers would expect, all things considered.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that the character will have passed on in between seasons, though he hesitated to say too much more than that:

“First, it’s just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family … We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show. So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can.”

The producers confirmed weeks ago that they would not be recasting the Andre role, so killing him off seemed to be the only real choice. Given where he, Emma, Marie, and Jordan ended up at the end of last season, it would be hard for the character to abandon his friends and vanish off into the night.

Production for Gen V season 2 remains ongoing as we prepare for the start of The Boys season 4 on Prime Video next week. There are still a number of things about the next season that do remain unclear, and probably will until after season 4 wraps up. The flagship show will play into the spin-off somehow; it has already been confirmed that both Sam and Cate are going to appear in some form during season 4, but the exact amount of screen time for them remains to be seen.

Related – See more news regarding Gen V season 2 right now, including a possible premiere date

As Kripke noted earlier in the piece, our thoughts continue to go out to Perdomo’s friends and loved ones during this difficult time. As satirical as this show may be, it does have a beating heart underneath, and we anticipate that there will be a proper tribute to him at some point in the episodes ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







