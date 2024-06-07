Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 3: Whisper answers!

As you move into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 3 on Paramount+ next week, one question stands out. What exactly was it that Elias Voit whispered to Luke? It was clearly enough to set him off, and it does seem as though the Big Bad is trying to do whatever he can in order to ensure that the BAU turns on each other.

Now, here is something that should allow for a sigh of relief — you are not going to be stuck waiting too long at all in order to get some answers! Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Erica Messer confirms that info on what really happened is going to arrive sooner rather than later:

The good news is the audience will hear it at the top of episode 3, so you don’t have to wait long. But basically this is in his whole social contagion idea that if somebody tells you something, you have to decide if it’s true or not. He whispers something about how Prentiss knows something detrimental [that] she’s never told the team about. So why would Voit know this, right? [Luke] is so angry in that moment, but also, is it true? So you see him in the very next episode talking to Prentiss about it. He’s not going to let it stew. But he’s mad that Voit would have any intel about the team to get under his skin.

There are obviously layers to this and with that in mind, we’re hoping that there will be a lot of meaty stuff to explore here. The BAU have been in this business for a long time and by virtue of that, obviously there could be secrets. Yet, at the same time they should all know that certain characters will do whatever they can in order to create division. Elias has to reign supreme among the list.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

