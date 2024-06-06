Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White tributes Pat Sajak before final show

Tomorrow night, the final episode of Pat Sajak’s tenure on Wheel of Fortune is going to air — and that is certainly a momentous occasion. For decades the host has been an institution on television all over the globe, while also somehow being under-the-radar at the same time.

Even in the midst of what should be a farewell tour-of-sorts now, Sajak has shown to be relatively quiet. He has eschewed a number of interviews, and largely seems to be okay allowing the show to speak for itself.

Today, there is at least a new message to share from Vanna White, who has been with Pat for so many years and will remain a part of the show moving forward.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see White tear up as she shares a farewell message to her co-star, while you see some footage from both decades ago as well as today. She refers to him as a “brother,” and the two of them have seen their families grow up alongside each other. They have had what is effectively an experience that is almost impossible to either describe or replicate. In that sense, there is almost nothing else out there like it.

How will Sajak’s final show actually end?

Honestly, even now it feels like it will be somewhat understated. Rather than relying heavily on drama, it feels like Pat wants to go out in largely the same way he hosted for so many years — with a game between players and maybe a fun moment at the very end.

Also, it is worth noting that there will be a smooth transition into the fall, where Ryan Seacrest will take over as the co-host. You can have quibbles over whether or not this is the right choice, but it feels fairly clear that the show wants to avoid a Jeopardy! sort of situation after the passing of Alex Trebek.

What do you most want to see from Pat Sajak’s final Wheel of Fortune episode?

Share right now in the comments and after you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

