Blue Bloods season 14: Will there be tease for possible spin-off?

Earlier this week, news surfaced about a possible Blue Bloods that was both surprising and unsurprising at the same time: There are apparently talks about a spin-off. At the same time, the only thing that has actually been said about it is courtesy of a Paramount executive. No one at CBS the network has commented on the matter, and the same goes for those who work on the show.

Have we already discussed possibilities before? Sure — we’ve done so for years, in fact. A Danny / Baez show probably makes the most sense in terms of star power, while as a Joe Hill show logistically would be the easiest since you could separate him from the rest of the Reagans without a lot of effort. Also, Will Hochman certainly has leading-man qualities.

Now, let’s get to the all-important question as to whether Blue Bloods will do something direct in order to set up such a show down the road. There are often episodes of certain shows known as “backdoor pilots,” where a new series is directly set up. There has been no word that the flagship show is going to do this, and there is a certain amount of mystery if there will be. Given that the series is gearing up to film the series finale, there may not be time — unless something was already done in secret.

Yet, at the same time it feels like there could at least be a possible tease for something down the road, and there does not really need to be anything further than that. It can just be something to keep the door open for a possibility, especially since the earliest we would probably see a spin-off air is moving into the 2025-26 TV season.

For now, fingers crossed that other insight is coming in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

