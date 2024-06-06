Sweet Tooth season 4: Why isn’t it happening at Netflix?

Given that tonight marks the debut of Sweet Tooth season 3, now feels like the perfect time to wonder the following: Why is there no season 4? Did this really have to be the end of the road?

Of course, you could come out here and argue that in theory, there was potential that the show could end up sticking around for longer if written a different way. However, the producers have known for a long time that this would be the final chapter. In a statement (per Variety), here is some of what showrunner Jim Mickle had to say about it last year:

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

In a way, we should just be grateful that there is a beginning, middle, and end to a story that in another era of TV history probably would not have been told at all.

The major hope from here is that networks and/or streaming services continue to find a way to tell some of these stories based on comics, and for them to be creative and have some sort of budget supporting them managing to get done at the end of the day. We recognize that a lot of this can be easier said than done a lot of the time, but Netflix has shown that they have a good track record here — even if we wish some of their shows stuck around a little bit longer.

