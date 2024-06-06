House of the Dragon season 2: Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke Q&A

With the premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 coming to HBO in the relatively near future, why not hear more from the cast?

In particular, it feels clear that the network loves to use Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke together in whatever form that they can. The two went viral for one of their promotional videos last season; now, they have a rather pleasant chat in which they answer random questions.

If you head over to this link, you can see the two performers talk about all sorts of things, whether it be their celebrity crushes, favorite scene partners, plus what they would love to take home from the set. The two clearly have a fantastic friendship, almost where they’ve known each other for as long as Rhaenyra and Alicent have, without of course all of the drama.

Moving forward, into House of the Dragon season 2, it certainly feels like the two are going to remain at odds for a multitude of reasons. For starters, they each have their own philosophy as to what needs to be done in Westeros, and there is that grand misunderstanding about the throne that is going to loom large leading into the Dance of Dragons. A war of vengeance is here.

However, is there still any bond that exists here? Well, you can argue that on some level, they do remember deep down the friendship that they had when they were young. It is one of the reasons why we tend to think that there could be a few opportunities for them to share the screen together — even though they will also be off with a lot of other characters. Season 2 is going to look and feel quite different from what we saw the first time, and it absolutely will be larger in scale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

