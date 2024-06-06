House of the Dragon season 2: Emma D’Arcy on different story

Given that House of the Dragon season 2 has such an enormous story, it is kind of crazy to imagine anyone feeling a bit “lonely.” Yet, that is how Emma D’Arcy described their experience at times working on the latest batch of episodes.

Were they around other performers for much of their story as Rhaenyra? Absolutely, but be prepared for something that is quite different from what was present the first time around.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, D’Arcy noted that it was hard to not be around people like Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke around so much, given that the three had grown so close during season 1:

“It really makes you know what you lost, I suppose — every time we do get to work [together], it’s a great privilege and very exciting and very thrilling and nourishes something because it sort of feels old. So much of us making the first series, well for me, was falling in love with them — with Matt, with Liv, with other members of the cast — so anytime you get joy in that is a treat. But shows have to move on, I think that’s what keeps it exciting, and there are different gravitational pulls this season for [Rhaenyra].”

One of the things that Rhaenyra will need to figure out this season is how to move forward after processing the loss of Lucerys. She will want revenge, but how in the world do you get that? You have to be smart. Also, there’s another issue here in that everyone processes grief differently. This is something that there could be some struggles with when it comes to the Rhaenyra – Daemon dynamic.

Hopefully, a season 3 is ordered and with that in mind, there’s a chance that D’Arcy, Cooke, and Smith can all spend more time together … without also having their characters murder each other.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

